Harpoon Harry is now slinging $10 burgers and cocktails, all day, every day

What started out as a lockdown special has found its way onto Surry Hills pub Harpoon Harry's permanent line-up. The local's favourite opened up again in June, slinging $10 burgers (with fries!) all month. That was extended to all of July, with $10 cocktails added to the mix.

Now, in what seems like it was only like a matter of time, the team behind the bar and eatery has decided that it's a deal worth keeping around, and will be serving $10 burgers and $10 cocktails all day, every day. Choose from the Harry's Wagyu beef burger, the Southern fried chicken burger, or the fried eggplant and haloumi schnitzel burger. As for drinks, choose from the Espresso Martini, Margarita, Negroni, or the weekly secret special. Harry's has also launched a menu of crispy taquitos in time for summer – they're hand-rolled, snack-sized fried tacos stuffed with barbacoa beef, ancho chicken or chipotle adobo sweet potato. Find out more here.