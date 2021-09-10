Here's how Sydneysiders will be allowed to have picnics from September 13

The daily press briefings in NSW have taken on a slightly surreal 'shit sandwich' dynamic of late. On the one hand, there are the bleak case numbers and grim predictions: on September 10, the premier reported 1,542 new cases and nine deaths, adding that the peak of the outbreak is due within the next week. And then on the other, there's the tantalising dangling of lockdown perks, including some (very small) easing of restrictions from September 13.

For a couple of weeks before hitting the target, Sydney was promised some unspecified “freedoms” once the state had achieved 6 million jabs in arms. Gyms, hairdressers or pubs reopening were among the most optimistic speculations, but the special treat Greater Sydney residents were eventually given, on August 26, was a lot less exciting than many people had hoped: picnics for groups of five vaccinated adults.

But hey, beggars can’t be choosers, and in these times of lockdown, being able to get out in the spring sunshine with a sanga is better than nothing – although, strictly speaking, we've been allowed to have picnics (with a maximum of two people) for weeks.

The premier has added a few more details on how the picnic perk will rollout.

In the LGAs of concern, households in which everyone aged over 18 is fully vaccinated will be allowed out for two hours of outdoor recreation (including but not limited to picnics). However, residents will need to remain within their home LGA and within 5km of their house. They are also not permitted to mingle with other households.

Outside of the LGAs of concern across Greater Sydney, five fully vaccinated people, who do not need to be from the same household, can meet outdoors for recreation – BYO sangas. This gathering can also include an unlimited number of children under 12 years old.

If you're unvaccinated, you'll still be allowed to have a picnic and engage in "outdoor recreation" and exercise, but only in groups of two.

Despite this easing of restrictions, cases in Sydney continue to spiral in the wrong direction. At the press briefing on September 10, the premier warned that the peak of the outbreak was due to hit within the next week, which could mean as many as 2,200 new cases a day. Despite the state hurtling towards its toughest weeks of the outbreak, the premier also announced that the daily 11am press briefings would no longer go ahead from September 13. Instead, a recorded video by NSW Health will be streamed from 11am, with no press Q&A.

