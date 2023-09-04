Here’s how to score free tickets to watch the Sydney NYE fireworks from the best spots

Despite feeling like we just celebrated the beginning of 2022, the downward roll into the year’s end is upon us, folks. As we emerge from the winter months and start to get a whiff of summer air on the horizon, attention turns to firming up our New Year’s Eve plans. It’s a well-known fact that our city’s NYE fireworks in the world. While you can see the fireworks show from far and wide, there are a number of areas that are considered to be the best vantage spots for a front-row seat to the show, and these spots usually come with pretty hefty ticket prices (around $500) – until now.

Premier Chris Minns has announced the NSW Labor Government is releasing 6,000 free tickets, allowing punters to nab the best seats in the house located across Barangaroo Reserve, West Circular Quay, Campbells Cove, Hickson Road Reserve, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, The Domain, and Mrs Macquarie’s Point.

The Labor government has come good on their election promise to release a selection of free tickets to the public and will go about it on a first-come, first-serve basis, with each venue closing off once at capacity. If you want to try your luck at a really special spot, the government is launching a free ticket ballot for the NYE on the Cahill Expressway event – the ballot opens on Tuesday, September 5 at 9am and closes Friday, October 6 at 11.59pm.

If you’re keen to get your name in the mix you’re invited to select your preference for either the 9pm or midnight fireworks show – or if you’re keen to go in for the long-haul, 3,000 lucky punters will be given access to both. Each entrant can select up to five tickets, and successful winners will be alerted between Monday, October 16 and Friday, December 8.

For the more adventurous revellers among us, there’s also the option to head to one of Sydney’s National Parks like Bradley’s Head, Stickland Estate, Clark Island, Me-Mel (Goat Island) or Shark Island. Once again, tickets to these vantage points will be free and offered to the public through a ticketed system.

If you’ve watched on the telly and want to get in on the action IRL, now might be your best chance. To enter the ballot, set a reminder for Tuesday, September 5 at 9am and head over here.