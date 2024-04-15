Here's where those affected by the Bondi Junction attack can find support

A number of support schemes are in place to support those impacted by the tragic events of the weekend

On the afternoon of Saturday, April 13, Sydney stopped in its tracks and changed forever. The events that took place at Bondi Junction over the weekend are beyond horrific, and while tragically nothing can be done to change events that have passed, there is support in place for victims and members of the community who have been affected by the devastating events that unfolded.



In the immediate aftermath, the NSW Government opened its support programs to victims across Sydney, and the support available has been extended today (Monday, April 15) – now including a dedicated victim support phone line, additional mental health support for first responders, and specialist disaster-trained clinicians to help those who witnessed or were otherwise affected by the attack.

The support currently in place is as follows:

NSW Government’s Victims Support Scheme: Victims and families can access support via a dedicated phone line. This service can be reached on 1800 019 123, and will be staffed from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Support to the families: NSW Police have assigned a Family Liaison Officer to support each impacted family of those whose lives were tragically taken.

Post-disaster mental health support: NSW Health have specialist disaster-trained clinicians available at Bondi Junction today (Monday, April 15) and tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16) between 8am and 6pm, primarily around the Oxford Street Mall area.

The NSW Mental Health Line: This mental health support phone line has been boosted with extra staff and is available 24/7, with specialist staff who are available to speak to anyone affected by the attack. Call 1800 011 511.

Support for first responders: Mental health services have also been activated for first responders.

The Victims Support Scheme is a government initiative that provides counselling, financial assistance and recognition payments to victims of acts of violence within NSW. Support is currently available for the families of victims of this weekend’s horrific attack, and other members of the community who have been affected.

According to the NSW government, the scheme support includes:

Counselling to help victims recover from the psychological and emotional impacts of a crime.

Financial assistance for immediate needs, for example health expenses resulting from the violent crime.

Financial assistance for economic loss to cover other expenses resulting from a violent crime, depending on their situation.

Assistance to pay for funeral expenses on behalf of family members of a homicide victim.

A recognition payment to acknowledge the violent crime.

In addition to the NSW Government support, Westfield is providing mental health and counselling support for their staff, retailers and customers by phone, online and in person.

General support for the community is also available via the following organisations:

Lifeline: Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online.

Kids Helpline: Call 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

Beyond Blue: Call 1300 22 4636 or chat online.

1800RESPECT: Call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or chat online.

13 Yarn: Call 13 92 76.

MensLine Australia: Call 1300 78 99 78.

A temporary memorial is currently in place at Oxford St Mall in Bondi Junction, supported by NSW Government and Waverley council staff. An online condolence book in honour of those affected is also live via the NSW government here.



Time Out shares in the grief and shock that Sydneysiders are feeling, and can only imagine the pain that those affected are going through. We also share in the admiration for the brave people who stepped in to help.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.