Ho ho ho! It’s Christmas everyday at this over-the-top tinsel-themed bar in Kings Cross

Does anyone else feel like this year crawled along incredibly slowly, then suddenly sped into overdrive, and now out of nowhere, Christmas is staring us down through a candy-striped barrel?

If you’re having trouble (gift)wrapping your head around it, we might have a solution to get you into the Christmas spirit (or at least, on the spirits). Tinseltown is a pop-up bar where the Christmas cheer is dialled up to eleven. The halls are more than decked, with a sleigh load of baubles, trees, bows, wreaths and all manner of festive paraphernalia filling every nook and cranny. It’s like a Christmas store threw up on a bar – and with festive cocktails, seasonal tunes and Christmas pudding to boot, it would be hard to leave this twinkling den without feeling at least a touch more Christmassy.

The Yuletide fun is filling the top floor at the Alice in Wonderland-themed Wonderland Bar in Kings Cross, where earlier this year the immersive Wizard’s Den experience was bewitching us with post-lockdown spooks. The venue is the former hallowed home of the notorious World Bar, if you feel like rounding up the old gang to get nostalgic for those teapots you could pour shots out of.

You’ll need to pre-purchase a ticket (from $17) to get amongst the adults-only cheer, which permits you a drink on arrival and a 90-minute sitting. The bar is open Tuesdays through Sundays right through into January (because 2021 deserves to kick off with some holly jollies). However, t’s filling up fast, so we suggest you make a booking here if you don't want to end up on the naughty list.

