Christmas markets in Sydney
Get a head start on your Christmas list at these upcoming Sydney markets
You've made a list, you've checked it twice, now treat yourself to a shopping spree at one of these extra nice Christmas markets in Sydney. From arts and design markets to food fares, these markets have the goods. We predict you'll pick up all your stocking fillers in one trip. Drag a friend/partner/colleague along and drop some not-so-subtle hints for your own Kris Kringle gift.
Deck the halls – here's where to pick up a real Christmas tree in Sydney. Check out our favourite stationery shops for gift wrap and treat yourself at the best spas in the city.
The Big Design Market
The Big Design Market sees more than 230 designers and makers selling their handmade and locally produced wares at a three-day market in Sydney. This year’s stallholders include Beep Bicycle Bells, Halcyon Nights children’s bedding and apparel, Melbourne-based illustrator Min Pin, Japanese knives and pottery from Simply Native Japan, handpainted soccer balls from Park Social Soccer Co and print textiles from Variety Hour. In addition to the shopping, there is a food court with snacks from Mary’s burgers and Messina gelato, as well as booze from Archie Rose and Bodega 1904 Wine Store.
Finders Keepers Markets
What started as a 20-stall marketplace in the inner west is now a grand nationwide operation that supports more than 1,000 local artists, designers and makers. The Finders Keepers Markets have moved to the Cutaway at Barangaroo. They host approximately 200 stallholders across three days; 30 per cent of which are new designers, the other 70 per cent are a mix of sellers who are new to the city, have new collections or innovative product design.
Christmas Fare
Set your alarm to down tools early on Thursday December 14, as you’ll want to get to the popular Christmas Fare at Hyde Park Barracks before the sun goes down. The annual fare brings together 40 local food producers, makers and retailers for an evening market one week before Christmas. Shop for pickles, smoked meats and artisan teas – all with a beer in hand – as you wander around the courtyard. This year there’ll be a Maker’s Lane curated by the Australian Design Centre and a gift-wrapping station, including stallholders like Australiana crafters Outer Island, ceramicists It’s a Public Holiday, Katherine Mahoney Ceramics and Milly Dent.
Blak Markets at Barangaroo Reserve
Visit Barangaroo for a celebration of Indigenous Australian culture. You can shop at market stalls selling artworks, sculptures, textiles and accessories made by Aboriginal artists, take part in family-friendly weaving workshops, watch bush tucker cooking demonstrations, or settle in for music performances by Indigenous musicians. The Blak Markets is organised by First Hand Solutions, which is an Aboriginal social enterprise dedicated to providing hands-on solutions to issues faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Hardtofind Markets
Online gift marketplace Hardtofind is hosting monthly markets in Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter that’ll make present-shopping a cinch, whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas, anniversary or baby shower. Discover quirky, whimsical designs that you won’t see in stores, from fashion and skincare to art and homewares. You’ll get to meet and buy directly from sellers, many of whom are passionate craftspeople making their own products. Think hand-poured soy wax candles, screen printed linen cushion covers and herbal tisanes formulated in home kitchens.
