Christmas markets in Sydney

Set your alarm to down tools early on Thursday December 14, as you’ll want to get to the popular Christmas Fare at Hyde Park Barracks before the sun goes down. The annual fare brings together 40 local food producers, makers and retailers for an evening market one week before Christmas. Shop for pickles, smoked meats and artisan teas – all with a beer in hand – as you wander around the courtyard. This year there’ll be a Maker’s Lane curated by the Australian Design Centre and a gift-wrapping station, including stallholders like Australiana crafters Outer Island, ceramicists It’s a Public Holiday, Katherine Mahoney Ceramics and Milly Dent.