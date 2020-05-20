Travel around NSW for any reason, including for holidays, will be allowed again from June 1, just in time for the snow season, which kicks off over the Queen’s birthday weekend on June 6. However, if you have your heart set on carving up some powder, you might need to wait a little longer to strap on those skis.

At the morning press briefing on May 20, the deputy premier of NSW, John Barilaro, said that the state would be working with ski resorts to develop a way for them to reopen safely, but that this would be unlikely to happen before the June holiday. Currently, state rules only allow gatherings of a maximum of ten people at any one time inside a business, regardless of the number of rooms that business has, which could trip up plans for large resorts and hotels in the Snowies to reopen.

However, Barilaro was optimistic about the opportunities for tourism businesses in rural and regional parts of the state as tourists return: “Back in March, the message was ‘stay away’. I said, ‘You’re not welcome right now, we’ll see you at Christmas.’ Well, Christmas has come early.”

