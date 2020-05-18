The best winter getaways from Sydney We've selected the perfect places in NSW to visit during the chillier months. Here's where to hike, ski or just rug up with a glass of red

Australia has always existed in the popular imagination as the slip-slop-slap land of sun, sea and snags. And with such a plentiful supply of beaches, parkland, waterfront bars and lush scenery here, it's a reputation that's well deserved. However, our backyard isn't just worth frolicking around in the summertime.

While in previous years, half of Sydney may have flocked to the Mediterranean for some July sun, this year, we're all stuck squarely in our own patch of grass. But soon, when travel restrictions in NSW are eased, it'll be time to venture out of the big smoke in search of glorious winter sunshine, or succumb to the chill and embrace some brisk, mountain air – if only to ski right back down again. From the majestic, crisp peaks of the Blue Mountains to the bucolic vineyards of Mudgee, we've rounded up some of our favourite cold-weather destinations to travel to from Sydney.

RECOMMENDED: The best short getaways from Sydney.