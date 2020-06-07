Hospitalised cases reach new low as NSW logs 10 days with no community transmission

NSW is on a winning streak in its fight to contain the virus having recorded ten consecutive days without detecting any instances of locally-acquired infection, also known as ‘community transmission’. The only new cases discovered since May 27 have been in returning travelers in hotel quarantine and within the 24 hour reporting period between June 5-6 there were no new cases recorded anywhere in the state.

NSW also no longer has any patients infected with the virus currently in intensive care and just 71 people are still being treated by health authorities, although 341 cases are still considered “active”, as a large proportion of previously diagnosed patients await testing to confirm they have fully recovered.

Cases have continued to decline for several weeks, despite social restrictions being eased across NSW. The next major rollback of current restrictions is due on Saturday, June 13, when gyms, yoga and dance studios, spas, saunas, tattoo shops, community centres, indoor pools and indoor sporting facilities will be allowed to reopen.

However, despite this, authorities are continuing to urge caution, as there is a high probability that the virus could still be circulating within the population in patients will few or even no notable symptoms. Examples of a ‘second wave’ of infection following the easing of restrictions have emerged from other countries, most notably South Korean and Iran.

Remember, as more social restrictions are lifted, it's more important than ever to follow physical distancing a good hand hygiene. Here's our guide on how to keep yourself safe.

Share the story