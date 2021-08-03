Hospo venues and gyms could be the first businesses to reopen when Sydney exits lockdown

It's the question on every Sydneysiders lips: “When will this be over?” But an equally important unknown is not just the when, but also the how. As the Greater Sydney lockdown drags on, there are now some clues as to what life may look like when the current lockdown measures expire on August 28. The premier has already announced that stay-at-home orders might be relaxed once the state manages to vaccinate 50 per cent of its adult population. But leaked information has revealed how restrictions could be eased once the state reaches this vaccination target.

According to plans leaked to the Sydney Morning Herald, it’s good news for foodies and fitness fans. A senior government source, who has been working with deputy premier John Barilaro on NSW’s roadmap out of lockdown, has revealed that outdoor dining at restaurants and pubs could be allowed to resume once a 50 to 60 per cent vaccination target is reached. Gyms and fitness facilities could also be allowed to operate, but with strict Covid-safe protocols in place. As Sydney exited its first lockdown in 2020, gym restrictions included caps on the number of people allowed to train, group fitness classes capped or cancelled, and enhanced deep cleaning measures. Face-to-face learning at schools will also be an early priority as NSW exits its strictest lockdown to date.

None of these plans have been formally announced or confirmed by the state government, and the premier has been clear about only moving forward with any form of unlocking based on the health advice. The premier has said repeatedly that a vaccination threshold of 80 per cent of the adult population would need to be reached before lockdowns could be shelved permanently.

According to tracking data, at its current pace, 80 per cent of the Australian population will be vaccinated by early January 2022. However, vaccination rates are accelerating in Australia, particularly in lockdown-hit NSW, and new shipments of Pfizer due to arrive in September and October should further speed the state’s vaccination progress.

Wondering how you can get vaccinated? Here's our essential guide to getting the jab.