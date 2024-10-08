How to get tickets for the Oasis 2025 Sydney tour: presale, prices and the info you need

There were times we weren’t sure if this day would ever come, but it’s really happening! Not only has Oasis reunited almost 15 years on from the band’s infamous 2009 split, but they’ve also just announced tour dates for Down Under. And maybe, [this concert is] gonna be the one that saves me?

It’s been 19 years since Oasis’ last performance in Australia, but the drought is over. That’s right: the Gallagher brothers will play stadium shows in Melbourne and Sydney in October and November 2025.

Previously announced overseas dates for the Oasis Live ‘25 world tour in the United Kingdom, Ireland and North America have sold out pretty much immediately – so like, don't look back in anger, we warned you! If there was any doubt that this band’s influence still stands strong, it’s smashed by the fact that the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe recently scored them their *eighth* UK number one album. If you’re on board that hype train, here’s all the info you need to give yourself the best chance of snapping up a ticket.

When is Oasis going on their Sydney, Australia tour in 2025?

Interestingly, Oasis has announced just one Sydney show so far. You’ve got more than a year to mentally prepare to see Oasis on Friday, November 7, at Accor Stadium.

When do Oasis tickets go on sale?

Clear your calendars, because Sydney tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon (12pm) next Tuesday, October 15 over here.

Oasis Australia presale details

You bet there is. Presale registration is open right now until 8am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 9) via this link. More details about when presale is actually happening to come.

How much will tickets cost for the Oasis Australian tour?

This info is still under wraps, but we’ve got a feeling that a rare gig like this won’t come cheap. Watch this space.

Everywhere else Oasis is playing in Australia

Oasis will also play at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Friday, October 31, 2025. As far as we know, that’s it!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: