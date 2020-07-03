Hoyts cinemas in Sydney are hosting a Harry Potter marathon

When we asked our readers what they were most looking forward to doing in the Aftertime, some 70 per cent of people said they could not wait to settle into the cinema with a big box of popcorn and a choc top. Hoyts reopened its cinemas yesterday with some special ticket deals – and a very special marathon featuring a certain brilliant witch and her doofus pals who seem to get all the credit for her brilliant ideas.

That's right: you can watch all eight Hermione Granger Harry Potter films over this weekend and next weekend, four over Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, then the remaining four over Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. Each movie is just $10, and there are free popcorn refills for all Hoyts Rewards members (it's free to sign up).

It's not just the Harry Potter films that are heavily discounted. Every movie in a regular cinema is $10 for a limited time, and tickets for Gold Class-like Lux cinemas are $25. Even normal cinemas at Hoyts have comfy recliners, good for watching, say, 1,204 minutes of Harry Potter over the course of two weekends (yes, we did the maths – the eight films clock in at just under 20 hours for your viewing pleasure). Check out the program and grab your tickets over here.

If Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry doesn't float your boat, you can also catch new, recent and classic releases like 1917, Bad Boys for Life, Emma, Ford vs Ferrari, Ghostbusters (the male version), The Goonies, Invisible Man and Reservoir Dogs.

Cinemas will only open to limited numbers of patrons to preserve physical distancing, and enhanced cleaning will be undertaken between showings.

