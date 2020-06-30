Hoyts cinemas will reopen across Sydney from July 2 with $10 tickets

Slowly but surely, experiences we once took for granted are becoming part of life in Sydney again. From Thursday, July 2, trips to the multiplex will be back on the cards thanks to Hoyts, which is finally reopening all of its Sydney branches. It joins Palace Cinemas, the Randwick Ritz, Golden Age and the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, which will reopen from July 1.

In some other corners of the world where cinemas have been allowed to reopen, a trip to the movies has looked very different, with snacks banned and seating capacities slashed to enforce physical distancing. However, Hoyts is determined to preserve as much as the classic cinema experience as possible, with all the familiar food and beverage options still available. It will, however, be observing all the appropriate government guidance regarding sanitation and distancing, to ensure all patrons remain safe.

Because many of us are doing it tough at the moment, Hoyts is also welcoming back cinemagoers with ultra-cheap tickets for a limited time. Regular cinema tickets will cost just $10, but by far the biggest bargain can be found in the usually damn exxy LUX screenings. A movie at Hoyts’ luxury cinema suites, which includes popcorn and soft drink, powered recliners and at-seat waiter service, will set you back just $25. Online booking fees and surcharges may still apply.

One major concern of the cinema industry has been the availability of new movies, as many international premieres have been postponed. Hoyts has confirmed that it has secured several major releases in the coming weeks, including Russell Crowe’s Unhinged, the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, Judd Apatow’s latest comedy The King of Staten Island, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Mulan, Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bending epic Tenet, X-Men inspired horror-thriller New Mutants, and the long-awaited reboot of the Bill & Ted franchise. Full details of release dates and local cinema times can be found on the Hoyts website.

Wondering where else you can see a movie in Sydney? Here are the cinemas reopening from July 1.

