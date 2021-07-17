If you live in any of these southwestern suburbs you must stay in your LGA until July 30

[title]
On July 17, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the strictest lockdown measures ever implemented in NSW. The most severe restrictions have been applied to three local government areas in Sydney’s southwest – Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool – where 80 per cent of the city’s community transmission cases have been detected. If you live in any of the following suburbs, you will not be allowed to leave your LGA until at least July 30 unless you are an essential health worker or an emergency services worker.
Fairfield
Abbotsbury
Bonnyrigg
Bonnyrigg Heights
Bossley Park
Cabramatta
Cabramatta West
Canley Heights
Canley Vale
Carramar
Cecil Park
Edensor Park
Fairfield
Fairfield East
Fairfield Heights
Fairfield West
Greenfield Park
Horsley Park
Lansvale
Mt Pritchard
Old Guildford
Prairiewood
St Johns Park
Smithfield
Villawood
Wakeley
Wetherill Park
Yennora
Canterbury-Bankstown
Ashbury
Bankstown
Bankstown Aerodrome
Bass Hill
Belfield
Belmore
Beverly Hills
Birrong
Campsie
Canterbury
Chester Hill
Chullora
Clemton Park
Condell Park
Croydon Park
Earlwood
East Hills
Georges Hall
Greenacre
Hurlstone Park
Kingsgrove
Lakemba
Lansdowne
Milperra
Mount Lewis
Narwee
Padstow
Padstow Heights
Panania
Picnic Point
Potts Hill
Punchbowl
Regents Park
Revesby
Revesby Heights
Riverwood
Roselands
Sefton
Villawood
Wiley Park
Yagoona
Liverpool
Ashcroft
Austral
Badgerys Creek
Bringelly
Busby
Carnes Hill
Cartwright
Casula
Cecil Hills
Cecil Park
Chipping Norton
Denham Court
Edmondson Park
Elizabeth Hills
Greendale
Green Valley
Hammondville
Heckenberg
Hinchinbrook
Holsworthy
Horningsea Park
Hoxton Park
Kemps Creek
Len Waters Estate
Leppington
Liverpool
Luddenham
Lurnea
Middleton Grange
Miller
Moorebank
Mount Pritchard
Pleasure Point
Prestons
Rossmore
Sadleir
Silverdale
Voyager Point
Wallacia
Warwick Farm
Wattle Grove
West Hoxton