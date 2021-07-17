If you live in any of these southwestern suburbs you must stay in your LGA until July 30

Everyone residing in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown or Liverpool must remain in those areas unless they are an essential health worker or in the emergency services

On July 17, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the strictest lockdown measures ever implemented in NSW. The most severe restrictions have been applied to three local government areas in Sydney’s southwest – Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool – where 80 per cent of the city’s community transmission cases have been detected. If you live in any of the following suburbs, you will not be allowed to leave your LGA until at least July 30 unless you are an essential health worker or an emergency services worker.

Fairfield

Abbotsbury

Bonnyrigg

Bonnyrigg Heights

Bossley Park

Cabramatta

Cabramatta West

Canley Heights

Canley Vale

Carramar

Cecil Park

Edensor Park

Fairfield

Fairfield East

Fairfield Heights

Fairfield West

Greenfield Park

Horsley Park

Lansvale

Mt Pritchard

Old Guildford

Prairiewood

St Johns Park

Smithfield

Villawood

Wakeley

Wetherill Park

Yennora



Canterbury-Bankstown

Ashbury

Bankstown

Bankstown Aerodrome

Bass Hill

Belfield

Belmore

Beverly Hills

Birrong

Campsie

Canterbury

Chester Hill

Chullora

Clemton Park

Condell Park

Croydon Park

Earlwood

East Hills

Georges Hall

Greenacre

Hurlstone Park

Kingsgrove

Lakemba

Lansdowne

Milperra

Mount Lewis

Narwee

Padstow

Padstow Heights

Panania

Picnic Point

Potts Hill

Punchbowl

Regents Park

Revesby

Revesby Heights

Riverwood

Roselands

Sefton

Villawood

Wiley Park

Yagoona

Liverpool

Ashcroft

Austral

Badgerys Creek

Bringelly

Busby

Carnes Hill

Cartwright

Casula

Cecil Hills

Cecil Park

Chipping Norton

Denham Court

Edmondson Park

Elizabeth Hills

Greendale

Green Valley

Hammondville

Heckenberg

Hinchinbrook

Holsworthy

Horningsea Park

Hoxton Park

Kemps Creek

Len Waters Estate

Leppington

Liverpool

Luddenham

Lurnea

Middleton Grange

Miller

Moorebank

Mount Pritchard

Pleasure Point

Prestons

Rossmore

Sadleir

Silverdale

Voyager Point

Wallacia

Warwick Farm

Wattle Grove

West Hoxton

