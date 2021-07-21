If you live in these Sydney suburbs you need to be 'extra vigilant' for symptoms

The main hotspots in Sydney are beginning to shift, according to the latest testing data

The bulk of the cases of the current Delta variant outbreak in Sydney have been centered in Fairfield. However, due to substantially increased levels of testing, some other Sydney suburbs are emerging as hotspots. NSW Health has appealed to anyone living in the following suburbs to be “extra vigilant” for symptoms, as the highly transmissible virus is on the rise in these areas.

Suburbs of concern, as of 21 July:

Wollongong

Lakemba

Haymarket

Belrose

Toongabbie

Seven Hills

Mount Druitt

Rooty Hill

Fairfield remains the main seeding point for the virus, but cases are also increasing in the neighbouring LGA of Canterbury-Bankstown and Cumberland, particularly the suburbs of Merrylands and Guildford.

The state recorded a record number of tests within 24 hours – 83,470 between 8pm on July 19 and 8pm on July 20 – diagnosing 110 new cases of community transmission, with 43 of those cases infectious in the community.

Stay safe, stay home, get vaccinated. Here's how you can get vaccinated in Sydney right now.