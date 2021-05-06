Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sydney CBD during Covid-19 shutdown
Photograph: Kate Trifo/Unsplash

If you live in these Sydney suburbs, you need to be on high alert for symptoms

Virus fragments found in wastewater from Sydney's Inner West have local health authorities concerned

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Authorities have urged thousands of Sydneysiders to be on high alert for symptoms as more evidence is emerging of a possible viral cluster spreading undetected in the city.

Overnight, NSW Health announced that fragments of the virus, indicating recent and active infections, had been detected in the Marrickville sewage network, which services more than 42,000 people across multiple suburbs. Authorities are urging anyone living in Dulwich Hill, Marrickville, Summer Hill, Lewisham, Ashfield, Haberfield, Petersham, Lilyfield, Leichhardt and Marrickville to be especially vigilant for symptoms and to isolate and seek testing immediately if they become unwell, regardless of if they’ve been vaccinated or not.

On May 5, a man in his 50s tested positive and on May 6, a second locally acquired infection was announced  the wife of the initial case, who has been dubbed ‘Barbecue Man’ as he visited four different barbecue stores in the days he is believed to have been infectious. More than 20 venues have now been identified as potential hot spots as contact tracers race to alert those potentially exposed, with more expected to be announced in the coming days.

As the case diagnosed on May 5 had no connection to border force officials or hotel quarantine workers and had not recently returned from overseas, the source of his infection was initially a mystery, possibly indicating an asymptomatic case unknowingly spreading infection within the community. NSW Health has now linked the case to a recent arrival from US who had contracted the Indian variant of the virus, although it has not yet been announced how the two people came into contact or how the virus managed to escape hotel quarantine protocols.

New restrictions have been introduced in Sydney. Make sure you're across the latest rules

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.