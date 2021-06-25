If you live or work in any of these Sydney suburbs, you must go into lockdown

As of Friday, June 25, the state government has announced that anyone who lives or works in four of the city’s largest local government areas must enter a snap seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm. This includes anyone who has worked in these areas within the past fortnight. Those LGAs are Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick, and the City of Sydney, including the CBD. it is important to know that an LGA does not consist of one suburb, but many. Here are the suburbs included in each of the restricted LGAs:

Woollahra: Bellevue Hill, Darling Point, Double Bay, Edgecliff, Paddington (parts are located within City of Sydney Council), Point Piper, Rose Bay, Vaucluse (parts are located within Waverley Council), Watsons Bay, and Woollahra.

Waverley: Bondi, Bondi Beach, Bondi Junction, Bronte, Clovelly (most is located within City of Randwick), Dover Heights, North Bondi, Queens Park, Rose Bay (parts are located within Woollahra Council), Tamarama, Vaucluse (most is located within Woollahra Council), and Waverley.

Randwick: Chifley, Clovelly (minor part located in Waverley Council), Coogee, Coogee Beach, Kensington, Kingsford, La Perouse, Little Bay, Malabar, Maroubra, Maroubra Junction, Matraville (minor part located in Bayside Council), Pagewood (most is located in Bayside Council), Phillip Bay, Port Botany, Randwick, South Coogee, as well as Centennial Park (most is located in City of Sydney council).

City of Sydney: Alexandria, Annandale (shared with Inner West Council), Barangaroo, Beaconsfield, Camperdown (shared with Inner West Council), Centennial Park (shared with City of Randwick), Chippendale, Darlinghurst, Darlington, Dawes Point, Elizabeth Bay, Erskineville, Eveleigh, Forest Lodge, Glebe, Haymarket, Millers Point, Moore Park, Newtown (shared with Inner West Council), Paddington (shared with Municipality of Woollahra), Potts Point, Pyrmont, Redfern, Rosebery (shared with Bayside Council), Rushcutters Bay, St Peters (shared with Inner West Council), Surry Hills, Sydney CBD, the Rocks, Ultimo, Waterloo, Woolloomooloo, Zetland

If you live, work in, or have visited these areas within the past two weeks, you are now under stay-at-home orders. You can check the NSW government advice website for the latest information and interactive maps where you can search specific addresses if you are unsure.

Make sure you're across all the other health restrictions now in place across Greater Sydney by checking out our handy explainer.