If you're a dog owner, this craft brewery wants to give you (and your pup) free beer

Let's face it, 2020 has been a bloody tough year – and that's putting it mildly. But anyone who has had a four-legged friend by their side (this humble scribe included) can attest to how reassuring and stabilising the companionship of a dog has been during these past few gruelling months.

To honour our puppers and everything they’ve done for us since the health crisis began, BrewDog is giving away 50 ‘DogKeeper’ packages, which include its signature Punk IPA, the Hazy Jane England IPA, Elvis Juice grapefruit-infused IPA, a West Coast classic pale ale, and a specially formulated, dog-safe Subwoofer IPA, that can be happily (and healthily) lapped up by your furry best mate.

To apply for a DogKeeper prize package, simply post a pic of yourself with your dog to Instagram, along with a caption that explains how they have helped you through the misery of 2020, remembering to use the hashtag #BrewDogKeeper and tagging @brewdogau. Entries must be posted before September 2. 50 lucky Aussie dog-owners will be chosen from the entries to receive the prize package, but if you’re not successful you can still purchase the full range on BrewDog’s new Aussie online store from August 31.

The Scottish-born brewery, which was founded 13 years ago by two craft beer enthusiasts and their dog, now brews on Australian shores. All the brews in the DogKeeper package are the first of BrewDog’s headliner beers to be produced entirely Down Under, at its brewery and taproom in Brisbane.

