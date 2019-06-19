IKEA Tempe is collecting old bed linen for adorable doggos at the RSPCA

As we creep closer to the frosty heart of winter, you’ll probably start rifling through your linen cupboards for extra lounge blankets and bedding layers. If you find a few holey numbers with one wine stain too many, don’t chuck them, cart them over to IKEA Tempe where they’re donating bed sheets and textiles to adorable critters at the RSPCA.

From July 6-14, the massive home department store will be collecting Sydney’s unwanted, used bed sheets, doona covers and textiles to upcycle them into warm beds for animals in the care of the rescue charity. With the Australian Bureau of Statistics recording more than 500,000 tonnes of textiles in the country ending up as landfill each year, this is a great opportunity to see your recycled linens go to good use.

As a bonus, there will also be two pet adoption days held at the Tempe store, so you can meet the woofs, meows and other fury friends who are looking for a new family (and maybe bring home your own bundle of four-legged joy). The animal meet-and-greets will happen on July 6 and 11 from 11.30am-2pm.

Once you’re done cuddling cute new pals, you can drop your textile donations at the store exit.

