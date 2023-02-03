Is Beyoncé actually coming to Australia? Signs point to yes

In news we don’t see everyday, Beyoncé, queen of the world and all seven universes, is *very possibly* coming Down Under in 2023 – and we don’t quite know what to do with ourselves.

The superstar to end all superstars has officially announced her European and North American tour legs for May and July this year, but Australian fans are still eagerly awaiting the final confirmation from those up high. In classic Bey-style, her Renaissance world tour was announced to the entire world through a single glittering Instagram post (that’s all you need, really, when you’re *her*), with this world tour being her first in seven years. Pre-sale has already opened for all our Northern Hemisphere brethren, but for all those in the Beyhive down in Australasia, there is yet to be an official peep – but that doesn’t mean all is lost.

As we currently stand, Ticketek have come through with a legitimate-looking ticket waitlist for ‘Beyoncé in Australia’, which leads us detectives to surmise that there is something cooking behind the scenes that we just don’t know about, yet.

If the Lemonade star does indeed make the trek Down Under, it will be her first time performing in our Great Southern Land since her Mrs Carter tour in 2013. With the perfect ten-year symmetry here, compounded with her long-legacy of dropping spontaneous and life-shattering surprises on us all – it’s very possible that all of us in the Southern Hemisphere shouldn’t give up hope.

Please, Bey. Don’t break our souls.

Aussie fans can stay up-to-date with all happenings and possible ticket whispers right here.

Sydney. Even if we don't get Beyoncé, we still have Florence and the Machine.