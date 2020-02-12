Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Is Sydney's nightlife still the worst in the world?
News / City Life

Is Sydney's nightlife still the worst in the world?

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Wednesday February 12 2020, 4:32pm

Time Out Index
Photo illustration: Mitchell Moore

Last year we asked Sydneysiders to tell us what you think of our city: how often you go out, what you eat and when, where you go and what you can't live without. And there was one response that slapped us right in the face: Sydney was dead last in the entire world for nightlife. Dead. Last. And party because of that, it placed 39th in Time Out's ranking of the 48 best cities in the world in 2019.

But now that Sydney's odious lockout laws are a thing of the past (mostly, anyway), we reckon Sydney's nightlife is on the up – just take a look at the vibrant, diverse and truly innovative joints on our pick of the 50 best bars in Sydney right now if you don't believe us. One thing is certain: Sydney no longer deserves the title of worst nightlife on the whole dang planet. 

Do you agree? You can have your say in the Time Out City Index 2020. The anonymous survey only takes five minutes, and it'll ask you things like whether you exercised recently and how much a cup of coffee costs. It'll also ask you whether you still think Bondi is Sydney's most overrated suburb. At the end, it will tell you what city in the world most aligns with your interests. Is it Bangkok? Chicago? Could it be *gasp* Melbourne? There's only one way to find out. 

Discover everything the world has to offer by visiting Time Out's global hub.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Cass K 6 Posts

Cass Knowlton is the editorial director of Time Out. She covers events, the city and the built environment, public transport, things to do, travel, some restaurants and bars, some theatre and arts – all kinds of things! She grew up in New York City and spent five years in Dublin before moving to Melbourne in early 2007. She has a master's degree in journalism and spent seven years at Australian political publication Crikey. She plays roller derby, so if she's not out enjoying Melbourne's rich and diverse cultural life, she's probably putting wheels on her feet and smashing into people.

Reach her at cass.knowlton@timeout.com or connect with her on Twitter and Instagram: @Cassper_K