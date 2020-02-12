Is Sydney's nightlife still the worst in the world?

Last year we asked Sydneysiders to tell us what you think of our city: how often you go out, what you eat and when, where you go and what you can't live without. And there was one response that slapped us right in the face: Sydney was dead last in the entire world for nightlife. Dead. Last. And party because of that, it placed 39th in Time Out's ranking of the 48 best cities in the world in 2019.

But now that Sydney's odious lockout laws are a thing of the past (mostly, anyway), we reckon Sydney's nightlife is on the up – just take a look at the vibrant, diverse and truly innovative joints on our pick of the 50 best bars in Sydney right now if you don't believe us. One thing is certain: Sydney no longer deserves the title of worst nightlife on the whole dang planet.

Do you agree? You can have your say in the Time Out City Index 2020. The anonymous survey only takes five minutes, and it'll ask you things like whether you exercised recently and how much a cup of coffee costs. It'll also ask you whether you still think Bondi is Sydney's most overrated suburb. At the end, it will tell you what city in the world most aligns with your interests. Is it Bangkok? Chicago? Could it be *gasp* Melbourne? There's only one way to find out.

