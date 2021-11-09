Sydney
A group of people are sitting at a pub and cheersing their drinks
Photograph: Fred Moon/Unsplash

It’s official! 90 per cent of adults in NSW are now fully vaccinated

And 94 per cent have received at least one dose

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

NSW is well on its way to becoming one of the most vaccinated places on the planet. As of November 9, 90.1 per cent of the adults aged over 16 in the state have been fully vaccinated and 94 per cent of adults have received at least one dose. Current projections suggest that by the end of the week, 90 per cent of people aged over 12 in NSW will be fully vaccinated, but the next major milestone being eyed by those who have decided to avoid vaccination on non-medical grounds could still be weeks away. 

Once 95 per cent of adults over the age of 16 are vaccinated, unvaccinated people will be allowed to access all the venues that double-jabbed people currently enjoy. However, it is not a forgone conclusion that such a high level of vaccination is achievable. While the state is just a single percentage point away from the target, the first dose rates have significantly plateaued in recent weeks to around just 3,500 jabs a day. If the state does not manage to reach the 95 per cent target by December 15, all remaining restrictions on unvaccinated people will be relaxed.

Wondering what you can and cannot do in Sydney right now? Check out our handy breakdown of the rules.

Latest news

