Two staff eat jaffles at Miss Jaffles in Cronulla
Photograph: Supplied/WotIf

It’s official: the best jaffles in Australia come from this café in South Sydney

Bread, cheese and heat is all it takes to make this classic snack, and the finest in the land can be found in Cronulla

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Who doesn’t love a jaffle? Ooey gooey cheese on the inside, a perfectly crisp, caramelised shell and just the right thickness of bread come together to make a simple pleasure that puts many a fancier dish to shame. And it just so happens that the very best jaffle in the land is right here, in Sydney, in the southern beachside suburb of Cronulla. Miss Jaffles offers no less than 15 varieties of jaffle from the classic cheese to dessert options such as the Miss Biscoff, a combo of caramilk, biscoff biscuits and strawberries served with ice cream. 

NSW also boasts the nation’s best country pub, the Beechwood Hotel, west of Port Macquarie. The charming, true blue, tin-roof pub is a slice of pure Australiana – it even has places out front for locals to park their horses. The winners were named as part of Wotif's Uniquely Aussie Awards, which celebrates the best quintessential Down Under wonders. 

Now in their fourth year, the awards aim to encourage Aussies to explore their own backyard and support their favourite businesses – more relevant than ever following the continued challenges faced by the tourism and hospitality industries over the past 18 months. Thousands nominated and voted for their local faves including for the best vanilla slice in Australia, which can be found in Bendigo, Victoria. So if you're a fan of the perfect 'snot block', this one is definitely worth the trip.

You can vote now for your favourite local business in the Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Rewards

