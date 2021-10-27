This Bendigo bakery’s melt-in-your-mouth vanilla slice was deemed the best in the country

A Victorian bakery has been crowned as having the best vanilla slice in Australia. Bridgewater Bakehouse in Bendigo has been named as having the nation's best vanilla slice, in a competition by Wotif that also judged Australia's best jaffle, country pub, hot chips, hotel pool and national park.

The simplicity of the vanilla slice is what makes perfection so difficult to achieve. Bridgewater’s slice offers the perfect ratio of silky-smooth custard and crisp (never soggy) pastry topped with a thick layer of icing. This slice also received props for size, with those who nominated it stating it’s big enough to share with a mate.

The category for the best vanilla slice was highly competitive, receiving the most nominations of any category in the competition. Of the ten finalists in the best vanilla slice category, six of them were Victorian bakeries, so it’s clear that Victoria takes this custardy dessert very seriously.

Regional travel will be permitted from 6pm on October 29, so if you were on the hunt for spots to visit on a foodie tour of our state, be sure to add Bridgewater Bakehouse to the list.

Planning a trip to Bendigo? Check out our recommendations of the must-visit spots in this former gold rush town.