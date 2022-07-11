It's time to open the vault: Frankie's wants to turn your debauchery into a book

Ok folks, it's time to open the party vault and share your wildest stories from messy nights at Frankie's Pizza by the Slice. In a call out on the late-night den of iniquity's Instagram, the good folks at Swillhouse want the fun, frantic, and often loose stories to live on after the bar's demolition at some point later this year, which will make way for a new Metro station.

While previously reserved for toilet graffiti and hushed tones when Mum's not listening, now is your chance to get it off your chest, relive the bad old days, and share your memories of everyone's favourite pizza parlour. While "memories" might be generous, given the strange time-warp that punters seem to enter whenever they descend the Hunter Street steps, a loosely-detailed project is in the works to ensure the party doesn't go down with the ship.

Whether it be that time you accidentally ate two pizzas by yourself, your favourite mosh pit, an eye-opening beer or other things that cannot be written here for legal purposes, Frankie's (and the rest of us, tbh) want to hear all about it. Note: the post is public and your stories are to be submitted as a comment on this here post, so might be safest to fire up the Finsta if you're particularly concerned about your political future.

So far, local legends from Double Deuce have shared their pants-free stories, and even former staff have weighed in. So what are you waiting for? Grab a beer and spill the tea.

