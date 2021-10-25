It’s your last chance to vote in the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards and win $250

It’s been a turbulent time for the hospitality industry over the past almost two years. Since the national shutdown in March 2020, bars, restaurants, cafés and pubs have been relentlessly resourceful, innovating pivot after pivot to keep Sydneysiders fed and watered. They’ve rolled with the punches of on-again-off-again lockdowns, capacity limits and staff shortages, but their tenacity and dedication have come through it all. As we collectively prepare to put the pandemic behind us for good, here at Time Out we felt it was the perfect time to give our incredible hospos the salute they deserve.

The Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are a people’s choice awards giving our readers the chance to cheer on the venues that kept them sane and sated, both in and out of lockdown. And it’s not just the nominees who could be in with a chance of winning. We’ll also be giving away a dining voucher worth $250 to one of our lucky readers – all you need to do is cast your votes to be in with a chance of snagging a slap-up meal (terms and conditions apply). But you better hurry, as this is the final week of voting, with the polls due to close at 11.59pm Sunday, October 31. The winners will be announced on Monday November 8 at the Revive Awards’ virtual ceremony, broadcast on Facebook and Instagram, so be sure to tune in.

You can cast your votes via our Revive Awards voting platform. If your favourite venue isn’t already listed you can write them in – watch the video below to find out how.

