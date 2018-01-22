Jacksons on George is getting a futuristic makeover

Look out, the future is coming for your favourite daggy drinking holes – and transforming them into slick rooftop bars.

The well-loved and well-worn pub Jacksons on George has closed its doors for a major revamp by development company Lendlease, who have today released artist impressions of the new three-level gastropub and rooftop bar that’ll take its place sometime in the near future.

Demolition of the current Jacksons on George building at 174-176A George Street is expected to start in the next 30 days – and a development application (DA) of the new premises is currently under assessment by the Central Sydney Planning Committee.

Image: Lendlease

If it all goes to plan, the new Jacksons on George will include a spaceship-like façade that wraps the building, inspired by the tiles of traditional Aussie boozers.

“The building material is inspired by the classic Australian pub tile and the shimmer of the water on Sydney Harbour, while the curved form is influenced by the history of the site as a former boat yard,” said Felicity Stewart, director of Stewart Hollenstein, the architect firm behind the new-look Circular Quay Tower project.

They’re hoping the new dining venue becomes a social hub for the business district, thanks to its location and potential views from the outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the new George Street Public Plaza and laneways.



The proposed Circular Quay development includes a 55-storey tower that’ll feature a mix of retail, hospitality and office spaces. There's no official opening date as yet.

