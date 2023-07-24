Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jacksons on George

  • Bars
  • Circular Quay
A render image of the outside of Jacksons on George
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The exciting multi-level venue is set to reopen this spring at Sydney Place, with an ex Icebergs chef at the helm

George Street stalwart Jacksons on George will be reopening this September with a fresh look and chef at the helm. Steven Sinclair – who’s worked at Bondi’s Icebergs and Britain's three-Michelin starred restaurant, L’Enclume – has been named as the executive chef of the exciting multi-level venue, which will be found at Circular Quay’s buzzing new dining precinct, Sydney Place.

After being demolished in 2018, the former late-night watering hole is currently undergoing a massive renovation ready for its spring opening by DTL Entertainment, a new hospitality group composed of Icebergs’ restaurateur Maurice Terzini, publican Michael Broome and entrepreneurs Paul Ford and Steve Bannigan.

Jacksons on George will house three different concepts: a casual bar, a European bistro and a rooftop bar. The group floor is where you’ll find the Public Bar, which will be offering a modern take on pub classics – think slow-cooked duck sausage rolls; Moreton Bay bug buns with iceberg lettuce and spiced mayo; and a charcoal chook salad with crisp lettuce and soft-egg dressing – and retro cocktails, as well as local beers.

Bistro George will be on level one, and will feature a European and Australian leaning menu with dishes like ‘Clams Casino’ made with clams, bacon and bread crumbs; salmon gravlax with blinis and cultured cream; salt crusted ribeye Wagyu; and a signature ‘Jackson's Banoffee Sundae’ for dessert. At night the bistro will transform into a late-night live music bar.

And, you’ll be able to knock back drinks with tasty food on the alfresco rooftop, dotted with lush greenery, underneath the building’s architecturally striking veil.

As for the September opening date, we will keep you posted.

RECOMMENDED:

Circular Quay has welcomed a brand new precinct with more than 15 places to drink and dine

These are best places to see jacaranda trees around Sydney and NSW

Here are the top places to eat in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
176 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8488 2450
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 8.30am-late; Fri-Sun 8am-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.