George Street stalwart Jacksons on George will be reopening this September with a fresh look and chef at the helm. Steven Sinclair – who’s worked at Bondi’s Icebergs and Britain's three-Michelin starred restaurant, L’Enclume – has been named as the executive chef of the exciting multi-level venue, which will be found at Circular Quay’s buzzing new dining precinct, Sydney Place.

After being demolished in 2018, the former late-night watering hole is currently undergoing a massive renovation ready for its spring opening by DTL Entertainment, a new hospitality group composed of Icebergs’ restaurateur Maurice Terzini, publican Michael Broome and entrepreneurs Paul Ford and Steve Bannigan.

Jacksons on George will house three different concepts: a casual bar, a European bistro and a rooftop bar. The group floor is where you’ll find the Public Bar, which will be offering a modern take on pub classics – think slow-cooked duck sausage rolls; Moreton Bay bug buns with iceberg lettuce and spiced mayo; and a charcoal chook salad with crisp lettuce and soft-egg dressing – and retro cocktails, as well as local beers.

Bistro George will be on level one, and will feature a European and Australian leaning menu with dishes like ‘Clams Casino’ made with clams, bacon and bread crumbs; salmon gravlax with blinis and cultured cream; salt crusted ribeye Wagyu; and a signature ‘Jackson's Banoffee Sundae’ for dessert. At night the bistro will transform into a late-night live music bar.

And, you’ll be able to knock back drinks with tasty food on the alfresco rooftop, dotted with lush greenery, underneath the building’s architecturally striking veil.

As for the September opening date, we will keep you posted.

