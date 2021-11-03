Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
On a white counter is a lobster roll with lettuce, lobster avocado and caviar, in the background is an Asahi beer and a box of chips
Photograph: Supplied/Motto Motto

Japanese eatery Motto Motto has released a limited edition, budget-friendly lobster roll

Get thee to a crustacean station!

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

If you’ve been dreaming of the lifestyles of the rich and the famous but can’t quite swallow the price tag that comes along with it, this one's for you. Modern Japanese casual diner, Motto Motto will release an ultra bougie yet budget-friendly, penny-pinching lobster roll for those of us counting down the hours until payday. It’d be shellfish of us to keep the secret to ourselves.

Designed by Motto Motto’s executive chef Ryuji Tomihara, a toasted buttered burger bun is packed full of Atlantic lobster meat, shallots, sharp yuzu dressing, freshly sliced avocado and blackfish roe – and it will only set you back $16. That’s a bloody bargain in anyone’s book and considering the crustacean’s usual price tag is much higher, getting change from a lobster for a lobster roll is pretty hard to pass up.

The offer is strictly limited and will be available for one week, starting on November 9. You’ll be crabby if you miss this one. For Sydneysiders, Motto Motto can be found at Castle Towers, Macquarie Centre, and the new Marrickville Metro, making the end of lockdown a whole lot tastier.

Looking for more fruits of the sea? Make a splash with these freshly shucked oysters, delivered straight to your door.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.