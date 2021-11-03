If you’ve been dreaming of the lifestyles of the rich and the famous but can’t quite swallow the price tag that comes along with it, this one's for you. Modern Japanese casual diner, Motto Motto will release an ultra bougie yet budget-friendly, penny-pinching lobster roll for those of us counting down the hours until payday. It’d be shellfish of us to keep the secret to ourselves.

Designed by Motto Motto’s executive chef Ryuji Tomihara, a toasted buttered burger bun is packed full of Atlantic lobster meat, shallots, sharp yuzu dressing, freshly sliced avocado and blackfish roe – and it will only set you back $16. That’s a bloody bargain in anyone’s book and considering the crustacean’s usual price tag is much higher, getting change from a lobster for a lobster roll is pretty hard to pass up.

The offer is strictly limited and will be available for one week, starting on November 9. You’ll be crabby if you miss this one. For Sydneysiders, Motto Motto can be found at Castle Towers, Macquarie Centre, and the new Marrickville Metro, making the end of lockdown a whole lot tastier.

