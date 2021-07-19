You can now order freshly shucked Sydney Rock oysters for next-day delivery

The word of the day (and every day pretty much since last March) is pivot and many a business has done just that in order to find new and innovative ways to stay connected with consumers. Take for example East 33, one of Australia’s largest distributors of premium Sydney Rock oysters, sourced from a collection of family-run producers in the Great Lakes region of the NSW mid-north coast. This bounty of bivalves are usually supplied by East 33 to the swankiest fine dining establishments in the Harbour City, but while many of its usual restaurant punters were locked down last year, the company decided to take out the middlemen by supplying freshly shucked oysters direct to hungry Sydneysiders.

What proved savvy for our first lockdown is proving to be just as successful during lockdown 2.0. Since launching last year, East 33 has refined and expanded its direct delivery model, devising an ingenious iced tray system for two dozen oysters, ensuring your order is as fresh as the moment the shucking knife slips between the shell. Simply place your order for free next-day delivery via the East 33 website, selecting from a range of seasonally available stocks.

Right now, you can sample East 33’s winter collection, including oysters from the Clyde River, Wapengo Lake and Port Stephens. You'll find distinctive tasting notes for each on the East 33 website along with the fascinating local history of the farmers who supplied them – order your preferred pick or opt for a three-dozen serve of all three varieties from the winter collection. East 33 even offers a subscription service, so you can set and forget your order and have oysters delivered to your doorstep on the reg.

If oysters alone aren’t swish enough, East 33 will also supply champagne pairings, other luxe sides like caviar and restaurant-quality accompaniments via its Chef Series from the likes of Melburnian restaurateur Scott Pickett, master of mod-Asian cuisine Victor Liong and revered elder statesman of Australian gastronomy, Neil Perry. Think native pepper and verjus mignonette, ginger vinaigrette with chili or desert lime and spring onion salsa. If you ask us, it all sounds shucking delicious.

Place your order at the East 33 website for free next-day delivery.

