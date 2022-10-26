Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Four Seasons Maui Hawaii
Photograph: Supplied

Jetstar is slinging free return flights overseas for 48 hours only

You could try snag a $0 return flight to the likes of Hawaii, Japan and Darwin!

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Everyone, freak out. Jetstar is slinging free return flights (yes, that’s right: totally free) for just 48 hours and we all have a bloody chance at winning one for ourselves, once and for all. 

Kicking off at midnight on Thursday, October 27 and ending at 11.59 pm on October 28, this epic deal includes flights within Australia and overseas, with international destinations including the likes of Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Zealand. Plus, for all those more domestically inclined, you could also snag yourself a super cheap flight to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast. Gasp! 

This deal works through you first having to book a ‘Starter’ fare, then you'll receive a return Starter fare for $0. The sale starts at midday for the public on October 27, but if you are a Club Jetstar member the sale is already on for you, as of midday on October 26. 

Also, just in the interest of transparency, you should note that this deal doesn’t include checked luggage, is only available from the same departure and arrival ports, is only for selected flights – and will only be available to you until it is totally sold out. 

So, what are you waiting for? Try your luck at getting your paws on this insane deal by clicking right here.

Want an epic escape while you're gone? How about a trip to Kakadu National Park

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.