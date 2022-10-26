You could try snag a $0 return flight to the likes of Hawaii, Japan and Darwin!

Everyone, freak out. Jetstar is slinging free return flights (yes, that’s right: totally free) for just 48 hours and we all have a bloody chance at winning one for ourselves, once and for all.

Kicking off at midnight on Thursday, October 27 and ending at 11.59 pm on October 28, this epic deal includes flights within Australia and overseas, with international destinations including the likes of Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Zealand. Plus, for all those more domestically inclined, you could also snag yourself a super cheap flight to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast. Gasp!

This deal works through you first having to book a ‘Starter’ fare, then you'll receive a return Starter fare for $0. The sale starts at midday for the public on October 27, but if you are a Club Jetstar member the sale is already on for you, as of midday on October 26.

Also, just in the interest of transparency, you should note that this deal doesn’t include checked luggage, is only available from the same departure and arrival ports, is only for selected flights – and will only be available to you until it is totally sold out.

So, what are you waiting for? Try your luck at getting your paws on this insane deal by clicking right here.

