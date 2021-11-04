Josh and Julie Niland, Sydney’s seafood powerhouses, are opening a huge new venue in Waterloo

Josh and Julie Niland, the chef and restaurateur power couple behind Saint Peter, the Fish Butchery Paddington and Charcoal Fish, have announced plans to open a second Fish Butchery in Waterloo. The new venue will be twice the size of the currently operating butchery, which specialises in gills-to-tale seafood, including Niland’s revolutionary dry-aged fish. The Waterloo site, on Bourke Street, will open its doors in mid-January 2022 and will be the fourth outpost in the Niland’s growing culinary empire.

“We want to create a space where we can make greater use of the opportunities within each fish. By centralising our fish purchasing, storage and preparation to one location we will be able to ensure that every part of the fish is utilised across our venues to its maximum potential,” the Nilands said in a statement. “Custom-built dry ageing cool rooms will condition fish for Saint Peter, Charcoal Fish, Fish Butchery Paddington and Fish Butchery Waterloo and two large marble workbenches in the centre of the room will provide a work area for our fish butchers bringing visibility and theatre to the often behind the scenes processes of Fish Butchery.”

The Nilands also intend for the new venue to be a place where they can educate their team of chefs about reducing waste and using more of the animal. “The kitchen will become a wonderful training ground for our staff to master their own fish butchery skills and help us continue our mission of ensuring no part of the fish goes to waste. We want to utilise our collective knowledge as a team and continue to raise the standard of fish usage in Australia,” they said.

Fish Butchery Waterloo customers will be able to purchase fresh seafood & fish, a selection of fish charcuterie, premium frozen produce, as well as ready to cook items inspired by the products launched during lockdown including the Mr Niland at Home range: Fish Pies, Albacore Lasagnas, Yellowfin Tuna Koftas, Yellowfin Tuna Burger Patties and more.

The new Waterloo venue will also offer oysters shucked to order and a hot pie cabinet filled with Swordfish Bacon Quiche Lorraine, Yellowfin Tuna Meat Pies & Murray Cod Sausage Rolls for an easy lunch on the go. Customers will be able to dine in, on a menu of hot food options including Swordfish Tacos Al Pastor cooked on a vertical spit, Tuna Chorizo Sandwiches, King Prawn Hot Dogs, Fish Butchery Ploughman's Lunch, and fan-favourites like Fish & Chips, Double Tuna Cheeseburger, BBQ Corner Inlet Calamari and a Hot Smoked Kingfish Reuben Sandwich.

