The new year is coming at us like a freight train and all the madness of 2019 is about to tick over to the very futuristic feeling 2020. But fear not ladies, gents and all those in between – Mardi Gras’ 2020 program is here to give us a rainbow of fun to look forward to, come February.

British pop sensation Dua Lipa is headlining the legendary Mardi Gras Party at Hordern Pavillion following the world-famous parade down Oxford Street. She’s got new rules and she’ll count ’em as she graces revellers with soaring anthems and electrifying dance beats.

Photograph: Supplied

There’s plenty more to get your engine running over the two-week program of LGBTQI-centric celebrations, with the 2020 theme ‘What Matters’ aiming to unite people from across the rainbow spectrum.

The program brings back old favourites like Fair Day for the whole family, the all-inclusive body-positive Kaftan Party at the Ivy, and Australia’s pre-eminent vogue event Sissy Ball.

There’s also exciting shows and special events, such as Conchita Wurst and Trevor Ashley in concert with special guest Kate Miller-Heidke, and My Trans Story, a cabaret featuring the largest cast of trans and gender-diverse performers you’ll see on stage.

Mardi Gras creative director Kat Dopper recommends planning ahead and grabbing your tickets quick-smart for the packed program of shows that will all be in town for limited runs. She told Time Out her top picks are Hot Brown Honey, “An incredible homegrown show...focussing on hip-hop, politics, culture and really thinking about crushing the patriarchy”, the world premiere of Fuck Fabulous, "we’ve comissioned this show with the Arts Centre Melbourne and [producer/creator] Yana Alana is so funny...it’s essentially making everyone can feel fabulous no matter who they are”, and Harry Clayton-Wright’s Sex Education.

“What matters to me is the community element of it and diversifying our Mardi Gras as an organisation, looking at how we can engage people outside of Sydney and really thinking about it as a national celebration,” says Dopper. Head to the website to get planning.

