Uluru in Australia
Photograph: Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

JUST IN: Snag super cheap flights to the Northern Territory today

You could fly to Uluru for $89

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Orright, geezers. It’s cheap flight time to the Northern Territory – and frankly, we’re here for it. 

Kicking off today (aka, Black Friday) all ye punters who’ve ever dreamt of running through the Red Centre, exploring the wonders of Uluru or frolicking through Kakadu can rejoice. You can score a bunch of direct flights to the NT from $89, on both Friday, November 25, and Cyber Monday. Can we get a yee-haw? 

Jetstar is slinging flights to Uluru for as little as $89, as well as a bunch of super cheap (and direct) flights to Darwin from Sydney, Melbourne and Cairns.

You can also snag yourself 25 percent off a lot of cool travel deals and experiences across the Northern Territory. The full breadth of the deals – from the tropical magic of the Top End to the mysteries of the Red Centre – are all available right here. 

Good luck to you all.  

Want some NT tips? Check our big-time guide to Kakadu National Park.

