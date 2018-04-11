Kendrick Lamar and Lorde are coming for Splendour 2018

Start stockpiling wet wipes because Splendour in the Grass just a announced a line-up that will make the most precious of campers want to stomp in the mud this July. Invading the North Byron Parklands once again, this year's Splendour has landed two huge headliners in Kendrick Lamar and Lorde (in her only Australian show), a feat that will undoubtedly fill up that camp ground for the three day event faster than you can say "omg Damn was my fave album from last year. Or, maybe ever". Joining them on the bill are crowd favourites Vampire Weekend, Khalid, The Wombats, and Chvrches, as well as a large chunk of indie mainstays that are invoking early '00s Big Day Out mosh pit nostalgia with Franz Ferdinand, MGMT, Henry Rollins and even Laura Dern's ex-husband Ben Harper taking to the stage. Interestingly, The Avalanches are back to their old festival tricks with a "DJ set" slot, perhaps shelving playing their recent original material live after lacklustre reviews. Nonetheless, they're bound to pull in a jubilant dance floor.
Splendour is also rolling out a suite of other entertainment options to keep you occupied over Fri Jul 20, Sat Jul 21, and Sun Jul 22. There's the return of the comedy tent, a science experiment tent, market stalls heaving with #festivalfashion for you to peruse, and undoubtedly food you'll want to take a picture of. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thu Apr 19 and start at $179 for a single day ticket and $399 for a three day ticket. Fire up your clicking fingers, it's going to be competitive.
Here's the full line-up, it's pretty good:
Kendrick Lamar
Lorde (only AUS show)
Vampire Weekend (only AUS show)
Khalid (only AUS show)
The Wombats
Hilltop Hoods
CHVRCHES
Miguel
Girl Talk (only AUS show)
Angus & Julia Stone
Gang of Youths
Franz Ferdinand
MGMT
Ben Howard
Dune Rats & Friends
James Bay
PNAU
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
The Avalanches DJ set
Chromeo
DMA’S
Ball Park Music
Henry Rollins (only AUS show)
SAFIA
The Jungle Giants
Lil Xan
Methyl Ethel
Amy Shark
The Bronx
Ocean Alley
Carmada (L D R U & Yahtzel)
DZ Deathrays
Lord Huron
Middle Kids
Hockey Dad
Towkio
Cub Sport
Touch Sensitive
Sampa The Great
Dean Lewis
Skegss
Albert Hammond Jr
Mallrat
Marmozets
Alex Lahey
Riton & Kah-Lo
Jack River
Superorganism
Anna Lunoe
Lewis Capaldi
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Alex The Astronaut
Yungblud
Crooked Colours
Nina Las Vegas
Soccer Mommy (only AUS show)
Elderbrook
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Tim Sweeney
Stella Donnelly
Bully
Baker Boy
Wafia
No Mono
Waax
Angie McMahon
West Thebarton
Eves Karydas
G Flip
The Babe Rainbow
Haiku Hands
Didirri
Alice Ivy
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ziggy Ramo
Fantastic Man
Lo’99
Human Movement
Manu Crook$
Kasbo
Madam X
Andras
Alta
Ara Koufax
Two People
B Wise
Made In Paris
Jensen Interceptor
Woodes
Teischa
Antony & Cleopatra
Muto
Elk Road
Mike Gurrieri
Love Deluxe
Lauren Hansom
Poolclvb
Godlands
Nyxen
Emma Stevenson
Ebony Boadu
and Triple J unearthed winners (TBA)
Find out more about Splendour 2018 here.
Want to really prepare yourself inside and out? Try our guide to how to not be a dickhead at music festivals. Or, do some further research with our Splendour beginner's guide, or bring ya kin with 7 tips for taking a baby to a music festival.