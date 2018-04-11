Kendrick Lamar and Lorde are coming for Splendour 2018

Start stockpiling wet wipes because Splendour in the Grass just a announced a line-up that will make the most precious of campers want to stomp in the mud this July. Invading the North Byron Parklands once again, this year's Splendour has landed two huge headliners in Kendrick Lamar and Lorde (in her only Australian show), a feat that will undoubtedly fill up that camp ground for the three day event faster than you can say "omg Damn was my fave album from last year. Or, maybe ever". Joining them on the bill are crowd favourites Vampire Weekend, Khalid, The Wombats, and Chvrches, as well as a large chunk of indie mainstays that are invoking early '00s Big Day Out mosh pit nostalgia with Franz Ferdinand, MGMT, Henry Rollins and even Laura Dern's ex-husband Ben Harper taking to the stage. Interestingly, The Avalanches are back to their old festival tricks with a "DJ set" slot, perhaps shelving playing their recent original material live after lacklustre reviews. Nonetheless, they're bound to pull in a jubilant dance floor.

Splendour is also rolling out a suite of other entertainment options to keep you occupied over Fri Jul 20, Sat Jul 21, and Sun Jul 22. There's the return of the comedy tent, a science experiment tent, market stalls heaving with #festivalfashion for you to peruse, and undoubtedly food you'll want to take a picture of. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thu Apr 19 and start at $179 for a single day ticket and $399 for a three day ticket. Fire up your clicking fingers, it's going to be competitive.

Here's the full line-up, it's pretty good:

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde (only AUS show)

Vampire Weekend (only AUS show)

Khalid (only AUS show)

The Wombats

Hilltop Hoods

CHVRCHES

Miguel

Girl Talk (only AUS show)

Angus & Julia Stone

Gang of Youths

Franz Ferdinand

MGMT

Ben Howard

Dune Rats & Friends

James Bay

PNAU

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

The Avalanches DJ set

Chromeo

DMA’S

Ball Park Music

Henry Rollins (only AUS show)

SAFIA

The Jungle Giants

Lil Xan

Methyl Ethel

Amy Shark

The Bronx

Ocean Alley

Carmada (L D R U & Yahtzel)

DZ Deathrays

Lord Huron

Middle Kids

Hockey Dad

Towkio

Cub Sport

Touch Sensitive

Sampa The Great

Dean Lewis

Skegss

Albert Hammond Jr

Mallrat

Marmozets

Alex Lahey

Riton & Kah-Lo

Jack River

Superorganism

Anna Lunoe

Lewis Capaldi

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Alex The Astronaut

Yungblud

Crooked Colours

Nina Las Vegas

Soccer Mommy (only AUS show)

Elderbrook

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Tim Sweeney

Stella Donnelly

Bully

Baker Boy

Wafia

No Mono

Waax

Angie McMahon

West Thebarton

Eves Karydas

G Flip

The Babe Rainbow

Haiku Hands

Didirri

Alice Ivy

Amyl & The Sniffers

Ziggy Ramo

Fantastic Man

Lo’99

Human Movement

Manu Crook$

Kasbo

Madam X

Andras

Alta

Ara Koufax

Two People

B Wise

Made In Paris

Jensen Interceptor

Woodes

Teischa

Antony & Cleopatra

Muto

Elk Road

Mike Gurrieri

Love Deluxe

Lauren Hansom

Poolclvb

Godlands

Nyxen

Emma Stevenson

Ebony Boadu

and Triple J unearthed winners (TBA)

Find out more about Splendour 2018 here.

Want to really prepare yourself inside and out? Try our guide to how to not be a dickhead at music festivals. Or, do some further research with our Splendour beginner's guide, or bring ya kin with 7 tips for taking a baby to a music festival.



