Cocktail at Ron's Upstairs
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Kitsch Redfern restaurant Ron's Upstairs will close its doors for good next month

The cult favourite announced their last service will be May 7

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Beloved cult restaurant, Ron's Upstairs, on Redfern Street has announced via an Instagram post on April 19 that they will be bidding a fond farewell, causing tantrums and stages of grief to ripple across Sydney (and the Time Out office). 

The kitsch first-floor eatery burst onto the scene back in 2018, maintaining much of the décor of the Thai restaurant that occupied the space for decades before the Arcadia Liquor and Redfern Continental team took over. The delightfully retro dining room with a menu that lists gently in the direction of the European continent is like a ‘70s-toned holiday snap from your parents’ photo album, complete with plastic grapevines looped across the walls, fairy lights, big round tables and comfy straight-backed dining chairs. The brown, orange and green colour scheme set the tone for the vintage fantasy with a very modern menu. 

The final service will be on Saturday May 7, so don't miss your last chance to get some of that deadly garlic toum, whatever genius incarnation of occy is being served up, and a very serious wine on the pour by the ultra-friendly team.

Run, don't walk to make your booking here. RIP Ron's, you will be missed.

Get out there and support Sydney's other great restaurants. Check out our favourites here.

