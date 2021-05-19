Koko Black is now making a hazelnut-chocolate beer

If ever there were two crowd-pleasing consumables, they'd be chocolate and beer. Not necessarily in that order.

Capitalising on their combined star power is chocolatier Koko Black, who is teaming up with homegrown brewer, Modus Operandi to create a rich and nutty lager, called the Choc Hazelnut Belgian Stout. It combines the depth and full-bodied quality of a traditional Belgian stout, and infuses it with flavours inspired by Koko Black's most recent chocolate collection, Nuts to Caramel.

Plus, if you're in Melbourne, you can swing by the Great Australian Beer Spectapular (GABS) from May 21 - 23 for a chocolate and beer pairing masterclass hosted by Koko Black’s head chocolatier and product innovator (name a better job), with some special guests. You can get a hamper which includes the beer, as well as hazelnut 'bombs', roasted nuts, and a 'Nuts to Caramel' box online now, and you can grab a four-pack of just the beer after May 23.

Want more? Head to one of the best bars around Sydney to quench your thirst.