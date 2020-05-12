Korean fried chicken joint Gami is now offering 20 per cent off everything

Who needs 11 secret herbs and spices when you can have 17? That's amount of different seasonings Gami, well-known purveyor of some of the country's most mouthwatering Korean fried chicken, is slathering over the chook it'll be delivering to your door – and until May 20, you'll get a sneaky 20 per cent off all orders of $20 or more.

Gami's ethically sourced, RSPCA-approved chicken comes with your pick of two of either the original, sweet chilli, soy garlic or spicy sauces – no side of guilt to be seen. And it's not just fried chicken on offer either, with Gami also delivering a range of other delectable Korean stalwarts, like kimchi pancakes, tteok bok ki and mandu, or deep friend Korean dumplings.

The offer is available across Melbourne and Sydney, but you'll need to download their dedicated app to order (available on ioS and Android). Just pop in the code 'GAMIATHOME' when you get to the checkout, until May 20.

