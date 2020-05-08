You can now get DIY bao bun kits delivered to your door

We haven't yet grown tired of trying to make things at home that should absolutely be left to the professionals. In that vein, we present to you: do-it-yourself bao bun and yum cha kits from the good folk at Tsuru, a pop-up food truck which graced many a Sydney street and festival in the pre-lockdown days.

Yudi Loefti, founder of Tsuru, is allowing you to recreate the famous fluffy buns to enjoy at home – with your choice of chicken teriyaki, tofu teriyaki with shiitake, spicy pork belly, or black pepper beef to fill your buns with ($50). Each kit has ten (!) buns, so you could feed your neighbours (and their neighbours) too. If you'd prefer to get creative with the fillings, you can grab just the ten fluffy buns (for a bargain at $10), and whip up your own invention.

If you'd like to focus on the eating more than the cooking, Tsuru also has a range of yum cha you can order online, featuring all your faves like prawn har gao, barbecue pork buns, and chicken shu mai – grab a selection of all of them for $60, or check out the full range for delivery online.

Plus, order before May 15 and you'll get free delivery to the Inner East and Inner West – just pop in codes EAST20 and INWEST20 respectively.

Also, did you know that Mr Wong's and other Merivale favourites are now offering home delivery?

