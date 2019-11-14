Kylie Kwong announces plans for her next big move

For those of us who've been wondering what’s up next for Kylie Kwong since she closed Billy Kwong back in June (i.e. all of us), we can finally stop wondering. The respected chef, restaurateur, television host and author has been appointed as ambassador of the new South Eveleigh precinct.

The area formerly known as Australian Technology Park has been undergoing a transformation since 2016. While the first two new buildings opened in April of this year, the total overhaul is expected to be complete in 2021, and will eventually be home to 18,000 workers. Kwong will play an active part in the revitalisation of the technology and innovation hub, helping to curate public spaces, retail outlets and pop-up events.

“I’m drawn to the rich history, heritage and culture of South Eveleigh,” Kwong says. “It has been a place that has broadened by mind, and opened new worlds to me across innovation, technology and art. I’ve worked and collaborated in Redfern for many years through my work with Carriageworks, so landing in South Eveleigh now feels like such a natural next step.”

South Eveleigh will be also home to Kwong’s new venture, a casual daytime eatery that will continue to showcase her cross-cultural interpretations of Cantonese cuisine, as well as her long-time relationships with makers and growers. She’ll be sourcing native produce from Yerrabingin, the first-ever Indigenous rooftop farm and garden dedicated to native plants, which is only 200 metres way from the site and currently contains 2,000 plants and more than 30 species. As for the menu, she’s mum on the details for now, but the queue-worthy cult favourite, those steamed savoury pancakes from her Carriageworks market stall days, will be making a return.

The yet-to-be-named venue is slated to open late in 2020, with the precinct’s calendar of activations set be announced early next year.

