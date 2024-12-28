Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Carriageworks Farmers Market

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
  1. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  2. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  3. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  4. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  5. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  6. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  7. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  8. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  9. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  10. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  11. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  12. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  13. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  14. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  15. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
  16. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /16
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney’s premier fresh food and produce market pulls in the crowds

It’s imperative that you do not eat before you visit the Carriageworks Farmers Markets. You’ll want to save maximum belly space for your personal version of The Bachelorette where you decide who gets your dollars and what delicious produce gets to come home with you. Maybe you like something soupy and savoury first thing? In that case head to Bar Pho for a traditional Vietnamese start to the day. On the veggie train? Hit up Keppos St Kitchen for a falafel breakfast, or head to Food Farm for a classic bacon and egg roll.

Once the hounds of your hunger have been quieted it’s time to prepare for your next meal, or seven. Stock up on artisan cheese from Leaning Oak, smoked salmon from Brilliant Foods and Sydney’s favourite sourdough from AP Bakery and brunch is sorted.

You can spend a whole lot of money if you want to here, but equally you could just grab a kombucha on tap from Herbs of Life and find a chair for some of the best dog-watching in the city.

 

Hungry for more? Look at our list of the best markets in Sydney – produce or otherwise. 

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait

Details

Event website:
carriageworks.com.au/events/carriageworks-farmers-market/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Opening hours:
Sat 8am-1pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.