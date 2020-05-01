Lace up your linen blouses, the milkman is now delivering to your door

The allure of simpler times has never been stronger. Now, you can experience a taste of the rustic, Victorian life (minus the oppressive gender roles, thanks very much) with a new service delivering fresh bread and milk to your Sydney doorstep.

Sydney local outfit Got Bread is delivering all your favourite milks for making that barista-level coffee at home. Their milkman will drop by in the wee hours of the morning so you can have your first brew when you wake up, with your choice of Milklab's dairy milk or almond milk or Bonsoy's soy milk. Now, recent social media activity might have you believing that feeding and nurturing a sourdough starter will become an inevitable part of your life in a matter of time – but you can put the yeast down, because Got Bread is also delivering all the doughy delights you could want between 3am - 6am on weekdays.

Grab a loaf of white or soy and linseed sourdough ($10), ciabatta rolls ($8 for four), bagels, and a whole lot more. Or, save yourself from choosing and order an essentials box packed with a sourdough loaf, four butter croissants, two bagels and a Turkish loaf for just $30. Go even harder on the dough with a Load Me Up box (with some banana bread and another loaf thrown in) or the Ultimate Got Bread Box (with milk burger buns, too). Both are $42. If you order online by 3pm, you'll get delivery the next morning, depending on where you are in the city – check out timings here. Currently, Got Bread is delivering to inner and eastern Sydney, the Central West, the Lower North Shore, the Northern Beaches and the Sutherland Shire.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story