Learn some new moves with the Sydney Dance Company's virtual dance studio

By Divya Venkataraman Posted: Friday April 3 2020, 5:16pm

It's never too early to brush up on the moves you'll be whipping out once we're doing with physical distancing. You can officially learn from the experts, now that the Sydney Dance Company is running a virtual dance studio

The classes are designed for everybody, from beginner to experienced dancers – and you can pick your poison, from ballet to jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, pilates and body conditioning – all for $28 a week. Just head online, purchase a pass or a membership and you're ready to get dancing around your living room. 

They're even keeping it fun with themes – dress ups encouraged. 

If you'd prefer your dance classes bite-sized, David McAllister from the world-renowned Australian Ballet Company is teaching you moves on Instagram, too – from an enviable grand plié to perfecting your port de bras. 

Still not satisfied? We've got a bunch more online workouts you can do without leaving your living room. 

