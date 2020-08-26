Legacy is selling picnic hampers to help support vets and their families

The veterans' charity has teamed up with Pretty as a Picnic so you can host a teddy bear picnic

The Legacy teddy bears are a familiar sight around Sydney – stuffed bears, often in military uniforms, sold to support Legacy, a charity organisation which helps support veterans and their families. People selling teddy bears are usually out in force during Legacy Week (August 30 - September 5), but this year, due to physical distancing rules, they’re taking a different approach.

Legacy has teamed up with Pretty as a Picnic to create a picnic hamper that supports the important work Legacy does.

The two-person picnic includes three cheeses, crackers, cured meats, hummus, dried and fresh fruit, chocolates and nuts (there is also a vegetarian version, and a nut-free version for our friends with allergies). It costs $70, with $20 going to Legacy. And of course, you can add a teddy bear for an extra $20. Options include a World War I Digger bear, a Lighthorse bear, a female Australian Navy officer bear, a sailor bear, an army camouflage bear and a World War II nurse bear. There’s also a Legacy picnic blanket you can add on for another $20.

If you have more mouths to feed, you can get the four-person picnic, which includes four wraps, three cheeses, crackers, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, chocolate brownies and lollies. The four-person hamper is $100, of which $20 goes to Legacy.

You can also buy the bears separately or just make a donation to Legacy via its website.

The imminent arrival of spring just around the corner, the weather is warming up in Sydney this week. What a great excuse for a picnic.

