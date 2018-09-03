Lily Allen announces an Australian tour for 2019

The pocket rocket pop star behind ‘LDN’, ‘The Fear’ and ‘Smile’ has been through some dark years after the release of her third album Sheezus in 2014 – her marriage broke down, she became tabloid fodder over her sex life and she’s talked openly about repeated miscarriages. She jokes she was going through a midlife crisis aged 32, saying, “On album one and two, I had finally found an outlet in which to express who I was, and who I thought I was. And then I had children and I got married, and I didn't know any more.”

Her fourth album No Shame marks the start of a new chapter for Allen, who is expressing herself in classic pop, in the spirit of her first two albums Alright, Still and It’s Not Me, It’s You. Made in LA and London, the album features the recent hit ‘Trigger Bang’, plus collaborations with Burna Boy on ‘No Choice’ and Lady Chann on ‘Waste’. It’s considered a frank and confessional album with stories of loss, identity and survival.



And today she’s announced her first Australian shows in four years, coming to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 5. Tickets for the all-ages gig are going for $99.90 and general tickets go on sale at 11am on Tuesday September 11 from Ticketek.

