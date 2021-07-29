Sydney
5km bubble from Bankstown
Photograph: 2KM

Live in a hotspot LGA? This interactive map shows how far 5km from your home is

If you live in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Parramatta, Campbelltown, Blacktown, Georges River or Cumberland you must now remain with 5km of your home

Written by
Maxim Boon
Anyone who lives within any of Sydney's eight hotspot LGAs – Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Parramatter, Campbelltown, Blacktown, Georges River or Cumberland – must now remain within 5km of their home at all times, even when going out for essential purposes like grocery shopping or visiting a singles bubble buddy. If that applies to you, you may be scracthing your head about just how far that 5km radius will let you roam.

Fortunately, this handy interactive map will do the heavy lifting for you. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 5km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 5km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here

Are you across all the current lockdown restrictions? Read our breakdown of all the stay-at-home orders now in effect across Greater Sydney.

