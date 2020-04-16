Local artists are headlining a new, livestreamed Instagram concert series

There's a certain intimacy in the livestreamed gig format that you can't quite attain in huge, sweaty concert halls surrounded by hundreds of people who each truly believe they're the band's biggest fan. In partnership with local legends Life Without Andy, Boost Mobile is hosting new Live at 5 weekly sessions, where you can watch your favourites from the comfort of your own bedroom – often while they're in the comfort of theirs. That's free livestreamed gigs each Thursday, at knock-off o'clock, on the dot.

The concept is hyper-local: Boost has rallied a different, local Aussie artist or band each week to livestream a set. Kicking things off on Thursday, April 16, is Aussie rapper Allday, who'll be followed on to the virtual stage on Thursday, April 23, by indie pop darlings, Cubsport.

Live at 5 is all part of Boost's #stay campaign, which encourages young Australians to stay entertained, stay positive and importantly – stay home. Tune in at 5pm on Boost's Instagram channel, where you can also see who else will be gracing our phone screens in the coming weeks.

And you know what? We'll happily stay home if the gigs are this much fun.

