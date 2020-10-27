Local artists have collaborated on the relaunch of Sydney’s Gucci store

One of the most recognisable mononyms in Italian design, Gucci needs no introduction, even well outside of the fashion set. Now, the almost one-hundred-year-old brand has recruited local creatives to help revamp its flagship store in Sydney’s CBD.

Curator of Sydney's China Heights gallery and artist Edward Woodley was commissioned to create a set of bold, striking artworks for the store which will re-open on Wednesday October 28. Set in the CBD Westfield, the Gucci store spans two levels and is brimming with the latest men's and women's ready-to-wear clothing, bags, shoes, watches, jewellery, beauty and more. Australian creative collective O.Z.O. will film a video piece detailing Woodley's process, as well as a whip up a slick zine to detail the collaboration between Woodley and the pieces in the label’s latest ‘Epilogue’ collection, which will also be available to view in-store from Wednesday. Epilogue made its name in the fashion world with a unique proposition: garments were shown on Milan's runways not on models, but on the designers responsible for the designs.

Woodley, whose art spans mediums and many tools, has created a series of four, three-dimensional structural canvases which reflect the creativity and innovation of the present moment, in-line with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's vision. The artworks juxtapose elements of the Epilogue collection’s bold, striking colours and pop-art style prints featuring the classic Gucci monogram, striking a balance between the old and the new, between the aesthetics of the Sydney-based artist and the luxurious Italian design house.

You can visit the Gucci store from Wednesday, October 28 at Westfield Sydney City.

Want more? Check out these First Nations designers rising to the top of their game.