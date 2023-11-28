Sydney
Film still from Love Actually shows Hugh Grant as David and Martine McCutcheon as Natalie.
Photograph: Universal Pictures

Love Actually will return to the big screen this Christmas to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary

Yes, it’s actually happening and it includes ten minutes of bonus interviews with the all-star cast

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Christmas has truly come early, as the most beloved holiday rom-com of all time, Love Actually, is returning to cinemas on December 7. The very special 20th anniversary edition will bring the film’s star-studded cast – including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Bill Nighy – back to the big screen in an impressive new 4K presentation, with ten minutes of exclusive bonus content featuring the acclaimed actors two decades on.

Having premiered in 2003, Love Actually continues to stand the test of time with millions of people around the world watching it at Christmastime each year. Instead of cozying up on your couch, you can laugh and cry with your loved one in theatres like Palace Cinemas, Hoyts and Event Cinemas, with tickets on sale now. 

Don’t spend too long at the snack bar because you won’t want to miss the ten-minute pre-film featurette in which the cast and crew reminisce on their favourite moments from filming twenty seasons ago. 

For those yet to experience the magic of Love Actually, the timeless flick follows the lives of eight very different couples whose love lives loosely intersect in the lead-up to Christmas. Directed and written by Academy Award nominee Richard Curtis, it’s a comforting reminder that not all stories have happy endings – but you can have yours for just one night by booking tickets now. 

