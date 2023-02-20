Time Out says

FEBRUARY 2023 UPDATE: The IMAX has been closed for rebuilding but will relaunch, bigger and better than before, this year.

It closed for demolition back in 2016. Can you believe we’ve been living as an IMAX-less city for seven years now? No huge-screened 3D adventures into the Grand Canyon or to the depths of the ocean.

A company called EVT, creators of more than 140 cinema experiences across Australia, New Zealand and Germany, have announced that the new IMAX will launch this year, in 2023.

The new IMAX will make the old one seem lame. It will feature one of the world's largest film screens (693 square metres), and will be equipped with the most advanced laser projection technology that will hit a regular cinema experience out of the park. The images will be completely crystal clear and life-like. Plus, the cinema will come with a whole range of seating options to choose from, including; full recliners, couples lounges and private pods.

The location will also offer a marketplace-style food and drinks experience. How's that for luxury?

“We’re confident that this iconic venue will become a cultural landmark and will instantly join the ranks of our most celebrated and successful flagship cinemas around the world, from New York, Cannes and Tokyo to Los Angeles, Seoul and London,” says IMAX's chief sales officer, Giovanni Dolci.

The new IMAX will join a now thriving Darling Harbour and nearby King St Wharf and Darling Quarter food precincts, making an even better destination for families, visitors, work teams and any Sydneysiders looking for a day out. Bring it on.

*****

What is IMAX, anyway? Read on for our 2020 review of the old IMAX theatre:

The giant, eye-shaped IMAX theatre lies between a couple major overhanging artillery roads in touristy Darling Harbour.



It claims to have the world's largest cinema screen and is one of the only movie theatres to show flicks regularly in 3D. The screen towers at a ridiculous 29.42m (or around eight storeys high) and is 35.73m wide. Its theatre seats a whopping 540 people.



An IMAX movie takes your regular 2D film by the balls, slaps it silly and blows it up to gigantic proportions – 10 times larger than traditional cinemas, in fact. It's literarily larger than life.



While some films screened at IMAX remain in 2D, others are enhanced by an added dimension.



Gone are the days where the 3D experience consisted of sitting in a dark room with some flimsy cardboard glasses precariously perched atop your nose. Nowadays, viewers are kitted out with newfangled polarised glasses.



For a film to be 3D, the movie is shot with a special two lens camera and photographed on two separate sets of film. All this snazzy technology transforms what would have been a humdrum experience into something extraordinary.



A trip down to IMAX is an economical way to travel through the Grand Canyon, embark on an African safari, swim through the deep blue sea or submerge yourself in the unforgiving underwater world of sharks and whales.